Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Husband Jaron Varsano

By Jess Cohen

Gal Gadot and Yaron Varsano
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

And another baby makes five!

Gal Gadot and husband Jaron Varsano have welcomed their third child together, a daughter named Daniella. The Wonder Woman star announced her bundle of joy's arrival on Tuesday, June 29, with a heartwarming family photo, writing to fans on Instagram, "My sweet family I couldn't be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family."

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Gadot, who also shares daughters Alma Versano, 9, and Maya Versano, 4, with her partner of 12 years, concluded her message, "I'm sending all of you love and health."

Varsano also shared the baby news on his Instagram page on Tuesday. "And now we are [five] So happy and grateful," he wrote. "My dear wife is a lioness!! So thankful and humbled by your powers."

This announcement comes exactly four months after the "Justice League" actress first shared her pregnancy news. Alongside a picture of her husband and kids cradling her bump, Gadot tweeted on March 1, "Here we go again." A month later, during an appearance on "Live With Kelly & Ryan," Gadot revealed the sex of her third baby. "It's baby girl No. 3," she said. "Yes, we're sticking to what we know."

Entertainment News

Megan Fox 11 mins ago

Watch Megan Fox's Kids Crash Her TODAY Interview

Tokyo Olympics 4 hours ago

Kim Kardashian's Skims Are Now Team USA's Official Undergarments, Lounge Wear at Tokyo Olympics

35 Fascinating Facts About Gal Gadot

During the April interview, Gal also shared the lessons she's learned from raising her eldest daughters.

"With Alma, with our first, we completely messed up the whole sleep routine, and when Maya was born, we were like, 'No more,'" she explained. "So Maya is, like, she can sleep through the night since she was five months. Alma -- still at 9 -- sneaks into our bed, so I think that's something we're going to stick to doing. We're going to sleep train her... I feel like this is the hardest part about parenthood, the lack of sleep."

Gal Gadot talks about the stunts she did for her new film "Wonder Woman 1984," gushes over co-star Kristen Wiig and sets up the film.
Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Gal Gadotcelebrity babies
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us