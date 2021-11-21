james bond

From Rock to Bond? Dwayne Johnson Says He Wants to Play James Bond

"I don't want to be a villain," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said. "You gotta be Bond"

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has his eyes on a new role: 007.

In an interview with Esquire, Johnson said he wants to play the famous secret agent with a license to kill now that Daniel Craig's tenure as the character has come to a close.

"I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond," Johnson told Esquire.

He added that he has no desire to play one of the iconic bad guys who have graced the film series since its inception in 1962.

"I don't want to be a villain," he said. "You gotta be Bond."

