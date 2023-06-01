Freddie Mercury Auction Item Reveals Original Title for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody'

One of the most iconic rock ‘n’ roll songs of all time almost had a different name.

Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” was originally titled “Mongolian Rhapsody,” an original draft from Freddie Mercury revealed.

Mercury crossed out the original title in place of “Bohemian” on a piece of British Midland Airways stationary with a 1974 calendar. The paper also includes alternate lines and other notes for the track, which was released in 1975 as part of the album “A Night at the Opera.”

The “Bohemian Rhapsody” draft is one of the many Mercury items heading to auction in September. Sotheby’s, which is running the auction, estimates that the “Bohemian Rhapsody” pages will fetch up to $1.5 million.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The auction will include Mercury’s drafts for other Queen hits like “We Are the Champions,” “Killer Queen” and “Somebody to Love.” Some of Mercury’s notable outfits will be sold, as well, such as his crown and cloak ensemble, a leather jacket he wore on “Saturday Night Live,” a pair of Adidas high-top sneakers and various pieces of jewelry.

The items in the auction have belonged to Mercury’s friend, Mary Austin, who is selling the belongings to put her “affairs in order,” she told BBC News.

Mercury’s items will be on display in galleries across the globe ahead of the September auction. “The Evening Display” will be in New York from June 1-8, Los Angeles from June 14-18 and Hong Kong from June 26-30 before a London Takeover runs from Aug. 4 to Sept. 5. The auction itself begins at 12 p.m. ET on Sept. 6.