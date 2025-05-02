‘Floribama Shore' star Kirk Medas in ICU amid battle with ‘severe' illness

Originally appeared on E! Online

The "Floribama Shore" cast is pulling together to support one of their own.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Kirk Medas, who starred on the MTV reality TV series from 2017 to 2020, has been hospitalized after being diagnosed with a severe illness. According to a GoFundMe set up by his family, the 33-year-old “is in the ICU fighting necrotizing pancreatitis.”

“He is sedated and this could take some time to heal,” the family’s message — included alongside a picture of the reality star attached to a ventilator — shared on May 1, read. “We are praying that he has a full recovery but this process could take some time. The donation will help for medical bills and rehab. He has no medical insurance so your donations will be greatly appreciated. Please continue to uplift Kirk in your prayers .Thank you again from the Medas Family.”

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to the Clevland Clinic, “Necrotizing pancreatitis happens when pancreatitis inflammation is so severe that it causes tissue death (necrosis),” which can cause both short-term and long-term complications.

READ At Least 2 Dead, 6 People Hospitalized After Shooting at Florida State University

In addition to his family members, Medas' castmates have also been vocal about gaining support. One of them includes Aimee Elizabeth Hall, who also shared the news with her followers.

“Our friend Kirk has been in the ICU for over two weeks now,” Hall's post shared on Instagram May 1 read. “He’s currently on a ventilator, and the situation is incredibly serious. Nilsa [Prowant] has been flying back and forth to Miami to be by his side, and I’ve been lucky enough to stay connected through FaceTime with his roommates and close friends who’ve been keeping us updated daily.”

“Please pray for Kirk. Pray for his mother. Pray for his friends,” she continued. “And pray for his castmates—we’re all hurting watching our brother fight this battle. Thank you for your love and support.”

As Hall noted, fellow castmate and best friend Nilsa Prowant has been there for him amid his health battle. She also made an emotional plea as she shared the news on TikTok and recalled visiting him in the hospital.

“He’s gonna have a long road of recovery. I had to fly down there to see him and it’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever seen in my life,” Prowant said in the May 1 video. “Because you guys know how close me and Kirk are. He’s been there for me for the past 8 years of my life. He was there for me when Grey was born. He was there for my baby shower, for my wedding, he walked my mom down the aisle. I love Kirk so much and I love his family so much.”

“I flew down there because I would have wanted someone to do that for me if that was my son,” she continued. “The reason I asked you guys to stay for the last 60 seconds because next month, whatever I make from this video is going to Kirk and his mom for his recovery.”

Prowant remained optimistic as she encouraged her followers to do what they could to support Medas.

“When I saw him, it was the hardest thing I’ve seen in my life, next to seeing my dad in the same situation,” she said. “So please pray for him. He’s gonna pull through. We haven’t really posted about it online because it wasn’t something we wanted to share until we got the approval of his parents. One of the toughest things I’ve had to go through is seeing someone who’s like my brother fighting like he is.”