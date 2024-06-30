Fans react after Usher's speech gets muted at 2024 BET Awards

Originally appeared on E! Online

Usher was up in the club with his homies — but no one could hear.

The singer took home the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 BET Awards on June 30, but his acceptance speech suffered from major tech issues. Fans noticed that large portions of his 10-minute speech were muted for unknown reasons.

As one fan wrote on X, "How they silence Usher’s whole speech like that."

Although some theorized that the network may have been muting expletives, one social media user quipped, "I know Usher ain’t cussing that much that they’re muting his whole speech. Like WTF!"

The silent speech sparked speculation about what the "Yeah!" artist could possibly have been expressing on stage.

"Why did BET put Usher on mute for the majority of his acceptance speech? Must have been some piping hot tea spilled!" one person said, as another user joked, "Is Usher telling industry secrets because the censoring is crazy."

Ultimately, many fans simply wished they could have heard the message the eight-time Grammy winner wanted to give after 30 years in the music industry.

"Usher is a living legend," one social media user shared. "I’m happy he got to get his flowers. While he’s still here to receive them. He dead deserves all the love. He’s still here killing it."

And the 45-year-old was grateful for the recognition, writing on Instagram ahead of the show, "30 years of U and I…My Day 1s! Thank U @bet for honoring me with the Lifetime Achievement Award and a tribute performance."

Earlier in the evening, Usher also took home the award for Best Male R&B/Pop artist, using his moment to shoutout his fellow fathers.

“It’s important to understand that fatherhood is so important,” Usher shared from the podium. “For all the fathers tonight at home or in the audience I would like for y’all to stand up just for two seconds for me. Far too often, we get to this moment and we say to our mothers, ‘Look Ma, I made it.’ We don’t get a chance to say enough, ‘Dad I did it.’"

He continued, "So, this one is for all of the men out there being generals to their sons, and motivation for our future Black leaders — young men.”