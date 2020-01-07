Ex-‘Bachelor’ Contestant’s $1M Fantasy Sports Win Probed

Sports gambling giant DraftKings is reviewing a former "Bachelor” contestant's $1 million win in an online fantasy football contest after she and her husband are accused of cheating. Jade Roper-Tolbert beat more than 100,000 entries to take the top prize in DraftKings' "Millionaire Maker" contest this past weekend. But some complained she'd colluded with her husband, Tanner Tolbert, who is a prolific fantasy sports player and fellow “Bachelor” alum. The couple submitted 300 entries into the contest, nearly all of them listing a unique lineup of players from the NFL’s four wild-card games.

