‘Euphoria' star Hunter Schafer says she was issued a male passport

"Euphoria" star Hunter Schafer, who is one of the most prominent transgender woman in Hollywood, revealed Friday that her new passport was issued with a male gender marker.

In an eight-minute video she posted on her TikTok story, the actor, who is best known for playing transgender high school student Jules on the hit HBO series, said she that marked herself off as female in her passport application. Schafer, 26, added that the gender markers on her government-issued IDs have been female since she was a teenager.

Schafer's passport application goes against recently implemented State Department guidance that uses sex assigned at birth to determine gender markers on newly issued passports. Schafer said that she was aware of the policy, but did not believe it would be implemented.

“Trans people are beautiful. We are never going to stop existing. I’m never gonna stop being trans,” she said. “A letter and a passport can’t change that. And f--- this administration.”

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

She added that she did not post the video to "create drama" or "receive consolation."

"I don’t need it, but I do think it’s worth posting to sort of note the reality of the situation and that it is actually happening," Schafer said. "And I was shocked. I was shocked because I didn’t, I don’t know. I just didn’t think it was actually going to happen."

Representatives from the State Department and the White House did not immediately return requests for comment.

Schafer said she will be traveling out of the country next week and is worried about having to "out myself to Border Patrol" and for other trans people in similar scenarios.

In addition to the new State Department policy on passports, President Donald Trump has signed several executive orders in recent weeks regarding transgender Americans. The measure include limits on trans girls and women from playing on schools sports teams, a prohibition on transgender people from enlisting and openly serving in the military and restrictions on access to transition-related care for Americans under the age of 19.

This article originally appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News: