Emma Watson Reveals ‘Big Problem' the Cast Faced Filming First Harry Potter Movie

In a sneak peek, ahead of the Jan. 1 premiere of HBO Max's "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts," Emma Watson dropped a Dungbomb and revealed the "big problem" the cast and crew faced while filming the first Harry Potter film, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." Watson explained in the special, which features cast and crew including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and director of the first and second films, Chris Columbus, that the child actors had a difficult time focusing.

"A big problem was like, throughout a take, our attention would like wane and come and go," Watson recalled.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

To be fair, no one can blame them considering that the actors respectively playing Hermoine Granger, Harry Potter and Ron Weasley were 10, 11 and 12.

Columbus added, "They'd say a line and then they'd smile at the camera or they were just so happy to be in a Harry Potter film that they couldn't contain their excitement long enough to focus on an entire scene."

Magical Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Reunion Quotes

"We were very much just like, kids being kids on a set," Radcliffe shared in the clip.

"They probably made their jobs harder for themselves by letting us have as my fun as we had," he continued. "Because it distracted us from the work, you know, what we were supposed to be doing."

How did we get lucky enough to get this special from HBO Max? We must have collectively drunken some Felix Felicis!

We can't wait to hear more behind-the-scenes intel from Watson and the gang when "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" premieres Jan. 1 on HBO Max.