Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis privately welcome third baby

Originally appeared on E! Online

Elon Musk is now a father of 12.

The Tesla CEO, the richest man in the world, and Shivon Zilis, director of special projects at his company Neuralink, have privately welcomed their third baby together.

Musk, 52, confirmed the news June 23, two days after Bloomberg Businessweek magazine cited people familiar with the matter as saying the child was born earlier this year.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"All our friends and family know," the SpaceX founder told Page Six. "Failure to issue a press release, which would be bizarre, does not mean 'secret.'"

Musk did not reveal the name or the sex of the baby. The chairman of X — previously known as Twitter — and Silis, 38, are also parents of twins — son Strider and daughter Azure, 2, who were conceived via IVF.

"He really wants smart people to have kids, so he encouraged me to," Zilis is quoted as saying in Walter Isaacson's 2003 biography Elon Musk. "If the choice is between an anonymous sperm donor or doing it with the person you admire most in the world, for me that was a pretty f--king easy decision."

She added, "I can't possibly think of genes I would prefer for my children."

Inside Elon Musk's Impressive Real Estate Properties

Musk also shares three kids — X Æ A-Xii, 4, Exa Dark Sideræl, 2, and Techno Mechanicus, whose birth was confirmed in 2023 — with ex Grimes, 36.

The tech billionaire also fathered six children with ex-wife Justine Wilson Musk, 51.

In April, Musk jokingly reflected on his parenting journey. "Whoa," he wrote on X, "I just realized that raising a kid is basically 18 years of prompt engineering."