Ellen DeGeneres returning for last comedy special of career

Originally appeared on E! Online

Ellen DeGeneres is headed back to the small screen.

The former daytime talk show host will be returning to Netflix for a new comedy special, "Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval," which will premiere globally on Sep. 24, according to a press release from the streaming platform.

"For Your Approval" marks DeGeneres' second time working with Netflix following 2018's "Relatable." And much like her last go-around, the 66-year-old—who has been married to Portia de Rossi since 2008—isn't afraid to get candid, especially as this is the last comedy special of her career.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"To answer the questions everyone is asking me," she wrote on Instagram when her special was first announced in May, "Yes, I'm going to talk about it. Yes this is my last special. Yes, Portia really is that pretty in real life."

During the standup event, DeGeneres will get personal and reveal what she's been up to since being "kicked out of show business" and ending "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2022, according to Netflix's press release.

In fact, the comedian recently gave fans a peek at what can be expected during a standup set in Santa Rosa, Calif. in July.

It seems Ellen DeGeneres is ready to leave the public eye for good.

When one fan asked if they might eventually see DeGeneres on Broadway or the big screen, she responded, per SF Gate, "Um, no. This is the last time you're going to see me. After my Netflix special, I'm done."

As for what she's been filling her time with over the past two years, DeGeneres joked, "I got chickens. Oh yeah, and I got kicked out of show business for being mean."

Making a guess that next she'll be "kicked out for being old," DeGeneres quipped, "Old, gay and mean—the triple crown."

But the "Finding Dory" star made sure to share how grateful she was for all her fans who turned out, telling the crowd, "Thank you for still caring!"