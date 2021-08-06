Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran to Headline NFL's Kickoff Concert Next Month

A portion of the performance will appear on pre-game programs on NBC and the NFL Network

By Jonathan Landrum Jr.

Ed Sheeran
Luigi Rizzo/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Ed Sheeran will perform in a concert to kickoff the NFL season opener in Florida next month.

The NFL announced Friday that Sheeran will headline a pregame concert Sept. 9 at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa, Florida. The British pop star’s performance will take place before the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Dallas Cowboys.

A portion of the performance will appear on pre-game programs on NBC and the NFL Network. His full performance will be streamed on NFL.com along with the league's Facebook page and app.

Sheeran is a four-time Grammy winner who took a break from work and social media in late 2019 after two years of touring in support of his best-selling album “Divide.” He recently released his single “Bad Habits.”

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Ed SheeranNFLDallas CowboysTampa Bay Buccaneersconcert
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us