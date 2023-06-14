Dwyane Wade weighs in on debate over him and Gabrielle Union splitting finances 50/50

Dwyane Wade gave his two cents on this financial debate.

The former NBA and his wife Gabrielle Union recently sparked mixed reactions online after the Bring It On alum shared that the couple splits their finances down the middle, with Twitter users expressing their surprise that they would split things 50/50 considering Dwyane, who became a minority owner of the Jazz in 2021, is "part owner of an NBA team."

Now, he is setting the record straight, explaining where this arrangement originated and clarifying which purchases they actually divide up.

"We decided together, because I think I said one time, we was in Miami, 'This is my house that I paid for,'" Dwyane shared on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, "and my wife looked at me and said, 'You will never say that to me again when it's something that we share.'"

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

So when the two later moved to Los Angeles together, their new house was something that they purchased down the middle. And the same goes for expenses related to their 4-year-old daughter Kaavia. (Dwayne is also dad to kids Zaire, 21, and Zaya, 16, with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, as well as son Xavier, 9, with Aja Métoyer.)

"So in our life, our home, 50/50 we purchased it together," Dwyane continued on the June 12 episode. "Our daughter, anything that goes on with our daughter, 50/50 we share it together."

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Best Family Moments

"Now it's some days I pick up, and some days she picks up," the 41-year-old—who married the L.A.'s Finest star in 2014—continued, "And so we decided that certain pieces of our life, we would share in it."

Throughout their more than a decade together, Gabrielle and Dwyane have often given insight into their life together. And this includes showing endless public support for their kids.

In fact, earlier this year, Dwyane melted hearts when he dedicated the 2023 NAACP Image President's Award to his daughter, Zaya.

"Zaya, as your father all I've wanted to do was get it right," he said on stage on Feb. 25. "Thank you for showing me that there's more than just one way to communicate effectivity. You've taught me that communication with my mouth isn't enough. I have to also communicate with my two ears and my two eyes."

With Gabrielle by his side, Dwyane added, "Zaya, you've made me a better human just simply by being who you were born to be: Our baby girl, Zaya Wade."

The same day as his moving speech, Zaya, who came out as transgender in 2020, was granted a legal gender and name change, per documents obtained by E! News. Prior to this official move, Dwyane had petitioned the court on Zaya's behalf last August.

"As your father, my job isn't to create a version of myself or direct your future," he continued on the NAACP stage. "My role is to be a facilitator to your hopes, your wishes and your dreams. I am proud that I was chosen to stand in place as your father."