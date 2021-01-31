Dunkin' Is Giving Away Free Hot Coffee Every Monday in February

Thinking about Monday and the start of the work week can be dreadful, but Dunkin' has a plan to perk up coffee drinkers with a new promotion called "Free Coffee Mondays."

Yes, it's exactly what it sounds like. Starting Monday, February 1 and every Monday after that, until February 22, Dunkin' Perks members can enjoy a free medium hot coffee with any purchase.

With more people staying home during the pandemic, Dunkin' and other fast food chains have seen a decline in sales. Last year, the company identified 800 stores, many in gas stations and near transit centers, that it planned to close to help keep the brand profitable. Dunkin' is hoping the coffee promotion will get customers to stop by its stores for a Monday morning boost.

“As we head into the home stretch of winter, we know our fans could use a little extra boost to stay energized. With Free Coffee Mondays, we look forward to keeping our rewards members running with a free cup of hot coffee to help start each week in February off right,” Joanna Bonder, director of loyalty marketing and strategy at Dunkin’ said in a statement.

Obviously, it's a deal that is too hot to pass up for coffee fans. In order to take advantage of the offer, customers will need to be DD Perks members. Anyone can sign up at DDPerks.com or by downloading the Dunkin' app.

Once they're in the free club, customers can order their free coffee ahead of time via the Dunkin' app or can show their loyalty QR code before they pay at the register. The offer includes Dunkin's range of hot coffee options, such as Dunkin' Midnight, the coffee chain's "darkest roast ever" all the way down to Dunkin' Decaf for those who want to stay warm but avoid the caffeine kick.

DD Perks rewards customers with 5 points for every dollar they spent year-round. When a customer reaches 200 points, their loyalty is celebrated with a free beverage redeemable at participating Dunkin' locations.

Last year, Dunkin' treated its most loyal fans to another surprise when it teamed up with Post to create two coffee-flavored cereals available at several grocery stores, including Walmart, Stop & Shop, Publix, Wegmans, Albertsons and Food Lion.

