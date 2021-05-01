Princess Charlotte

Duchess Kate Releases New Photo of Princess Charlotte to Celebrate Her 6th Birthday

Princess Charlotte celebrated her 6th birthday on Sunday, May 2, and she looked just as stylish as ever in an adorable blue floral dress

By Kaitlin Reilly

It's a picture fit for a princess.

On Saturday, May 1, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a photo of their daughter Princess Charlotte in honor of the young royal's sixth birthday. In the photo, Charlotte--who is now the spitting image of Kate--smiled big for the camera while sporting a floral blue and pink dress. The sweet photo was taken by Charlotte's mom Kate at the family's country home of Anmer Hall, Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham estate, in Norfolk.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This wasn't the only time this week that Prince William and Kate celebrated their family. The duo, who married in a televised wedding in 2011, celebrated their 10th anniversary with a sweet video that featured the couple and their three children. Prince William and Kate are also parents to Prince George, 7 and Prince Louis, 3.

Entertainment News

Caitlyn Jenner 3 hours ago

Jenner Says Transgender Girls in Women's Sports Is ‘Unfair'

Baby names 6 hours ago

These Are 2021's Top Baby Names Around the World

"Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary," the royals wrote in the caption of the video, which they shared on Instagram. "We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family."

Kate Middleton &Prince William's Best Moments

These celebrations come weeks after the family said goodbye to Prince Philip, Prince William's grandfather and the Queen's husband, who died at 99 in April. Members of the royal family gathered for an intimate funeral for the late patriarch.

Prince William and Kate also honored the Duke of Edinburgh with photos of him spending time with his great grandkids, which they posted to their Instagram account. One picture, taken by Kate, shows Prince Philip and the Queen sitting in the living room with seven of their grandchildren.

Perhaps Kate, who has been busy with philanthropic work in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, may want to try her talents as a photographer when she has some spare time. Until then, fans of the royal family will enjoy her giving them a sneak peek into their celebrations.

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Princess CharlotteBritish Royal FamilyKate MiddletonPrince WilliamBritish Royals
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us