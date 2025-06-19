Drake reveals shocking amount of money he lost in one month from sports betting

Originally appeared on E! Online

Drake is giving fans some views of his finances.

The "NOKIA" rapper opened up about the downsides of his gambling habit by revealing exactly how much money he lost in one month of placing sports bets.

In a post shared to his Instagram Story June 19, Drake shared a screenshot that gave an overview of his net profits from wagering bets over the course of one month. And according to the image, the 38-year-old had lost a total of $8,235,686 after placing a whopping $124,527,265 worth of bets throughout the four-week period.

"Gotta share the other side of gambling..." Drake wrote atop the tally. "Losses are so fried right now."

And while the "God's Plan" MC didn't specify which bets led to his $8 million deficit, he expressed hope that his luck would turn around soon.

"I hope I can post a big win for you all soon cause I am the only who has never seen a max," Drake added. "These guys max once a week."

This isn't the first time Drake has offered a peek into his gambling hobby. Earlier this year, he shared a glimpse at one of his wins, revealing that he made $630,000 on a $210,000 bet that the Baltimore Ravens would beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Jan. 11 NFL game.

Alongside a screenshot of his estimated payout on the sports betting app Stake, Drake wrote on Instagram, "Wild card."

But money isn't all that's got the Grammy winner in his feelings as of late. Last month, the OVO Sound founder —who shares son Adonis Graham, 7, with Sophie Brussaux — also highlighted the importance of family in a sweet Mother's Day shoutout to his mom Sandi Graham.

"It’s solely because of your relentless dedication that we are all here in this current day life setting," Drake wrote on Instagram May 11, before dedicating his post to the "kindest and most nurturing woman on earth."

He added, "Forever Sandra’s Rose."