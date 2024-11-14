Donna Kelce includes sweet nod to Taylor Swift during ‘Today' appearance with Craig Melvin

Originally appeared on E! Online

Donna Kelce wants to keep Taylor Swift’s album initials in a chain around her wrist.

Indeed, Travis Kelce’s mom shared some subtle love for the “Karma” singer during an appearance alongside Craig Melvin on the Today show Nov. 14.

As Donna Kelce walked Melvin — who was just announced as Hoda Kotb’s replacement for the show’s first hour alongside Savannah Guthrie — through a recipe for marshmallow croissants during the show’s third hour, eagle-eyed fans noticed a charm bracelet sporting "The Tortured Poets Department" album’s logo on her wrist.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

And while Donna Kelce — who also shares Travis Kelce’s brother Jason Kelce, 37, with ex-husband Ed Kelce — didn’t point out the memento herself, it is only the latest message of support Travis Kelce, 35, and Swift’s family have shown off the couple’s year-long relationship.

After all, Swift’s family, including mom Andrea Swift, dad Scott Swift and younger brother Austin Swift, 32, have become regular attendees of Kansas City Chiefs games alongside the "Eras Tour" performer — joining her at several of this season’s games.

Andrea Swift has taken that support one step further, showing love for her daughter’s guy on the Chiefs by sporting a game day jacket emblazoned with the phrase, “In My Chiefs Era."

READ See Taylor Swift, Andrea Swift and Donna Kelce Unite to Cheer on Travis Kelce

For his part, Scott Swift has appeared to form a bond with Ed Kelce, as the dads were seen having an intimate conversation during the Chiefs’ Nov. 10 game against the Denver Broncos. Naturally, both men sported Chiefs gear for the occasion as seen in a photo shared to X, formerly Twitter.

It’s evident that neither the singer, 34, nor the football player’s family is fighting the alchemy when it comes to their love story. But while Taylor Swift’s family is used to the lightning striking every time she moves, Travis Kelce’s family has shared the impact on their family’s meteoric rise to fame.

“We can’t go anywhere, really,” Donna Kelce shared of spending time with her sons to Glamour in an interview published last month. “If we want to do something, you have to rent out the restaurant or movie theater or whatever. I do get to sneak away every once in a while, and we go to places that nobody knows where they are.”

Meanwhile, Jason Kelce — who shares kids Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 22 months with wife Kylie Kelce — has also expressed gratitude for having slightly more privacy than his younger brother.

“Travis and Taylor have taken it to another level and that's a whole other side of it,” Jason Kelce shared on the "Whiskey Ginger" podcast in June. “Kylie and I think we have it bad and then we go hang out with one of them, and it's like, ‘This is a whole other situation here.' You can't be a normal person at that point.”

As for Travis Kelce, he’s calling all the amateurs and cutting them from the team when it comes to keeping up with Taylor Swift's life in the spotlight.

“Obviously I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them...I've never dealt with it," Travis Kelce explained to WSJ. magazine last year. “But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it.”

In fact, he credited his girlfriend for being the one that gives him peace.

“The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life,” he added. “When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange."

Taylor Swift is cheering on Travis Kelce alongside both their families!