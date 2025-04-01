Originally appeared on E! Online

Dolly Parton and Khloe Kardashian have been working together "9 to 5."

The “Here You Come Again” singer recently teamed up with the reality star and Emma Grede’s brand Good American to create Parton's "Joleans," a collection of rhinestoned and country-glammed jeans. And considering the collaboration, audiences have wondered if there is a cameo in the works on "The Kardashians" from the legendary country singer.

“I mean, everything’s possible,” she told E! News’ Keltie Knight in an exclusive interview. “They haven’t asked that, but Lord, you know me. Especially now that we have Jolene jeans and I’m working with them — it may be possible.”

When asked about how the collaboration came about, the Grammy winner explained it all came down to timing.

“We actually stay in touch with them on different occasions,” Parton said. “I remember she had a big old birthday a while back and she cooked up all the Dolly cookies, and the cakes, and the bars.”

“They just thought, ‘Well, why don’t we do a Dolly Line, do some Jolene jeans,’” she added. “It just seemed like the perfect time with the perfect people, and I never miss out on good timing.”

The collection was ideated after Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday with a Dollywood themed party— dubbed “Khloewood” for the night — where the birthday girl sported an all-denim outfit with a cowboy hat and chaps. At the time, she even posted a video of herself getting all glammed up, captioning the June 29 post, “Oh My Dolly it’s time to party!”

The “Jolene” singer caught wind of the special occasion, organized by sister Kim Kardashian, who planned the birthday bash and shared a video message, as well as a bunch of Parton merch for her lifelong fan.

“Somebody’s having a party and I’m not going to be there,” Parton said, dancing and laughing in the video shared in June, “and I’m sorry about that. Thanks for inviting me though, I know you’re going to have a good time.”

For Khloe Kardashian, the video was all she needed, adding, “The fact that she knows my name, she knows it’s my birthday, I’m like ‘Oh my god!’”

Now, the two are even closer with their new jean collection.

