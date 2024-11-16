Dolly Parton's older brother David Parton dies at 82

Dolly Parton's older brother David Parton has died, Stella Parton shared on social media Nov. 15. He was 82.

Stella Parton, the "Jolene" singer's younger sister, shared a tribute to David Parton on Facebook, writing, “it’s never easy to lose a loved one.”

“My wonderful brother David Parton passed in the early hours of the morning,” she said Friday in her post.

Stella Parton, 75, also posted on Threads Nov. 15 and said her brother "finally got his angel wings. RIP dear soul. Love you forever.”

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

According to an obituary on the website for Farrar Funeral Home, David Parton died Nov. 15 at home in White Pine, Tennessee. The obituary did not provide a cause of death.

Dolly Parton has not publicly commented on her brother's death. TODAY.com reached out to Dolly Parton's representatives but did not hear back by the time of publication.

David Parton was a retired bridge builder superintendent, per the obituary, and worked on bridges in areas around Knoxville, Tennessee. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kay Parton, his "nephew/son" Lucas Townsend and daughters Donna Parton and Dena Lane.

Dolly Parton, 78, has 11 siblings, seven of whom are still alive: Willadeene, Coy, Robert Jr., Stella, Cassie, Freida and Rachel. David Parton was preceded in death by three brothers: Larry, who died in 1955 when he was a baby; Floyd, in 2018 at age 61; and Randy, in 2021 at age 67.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: