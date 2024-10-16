Disney World announces skip-the-line Lightning Lane Premier Pass: What to know

Parkgoers who want to skip lines at Walt Disney World have a new option, but it will cost you.

Walt Disney World announced the Lightning Lane Premier Pass, which will allow holders "one-time entry to each Lightning Lane experience in a theme park."

With the Lightning Lane Premier Pass, parkgoers can enter a Lightning Lane of a ride at anytime during the day rather than picking a specific window. The Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Lightning Lane Single Pass will not be changing.

The Lightning Lane Premier Pass will first be available on Oct. 30 and could cost up to $449, depending on the time of year and the park.

Disney World said when it first launches the premier pass, it will only be available in limited quantities for guests of eligible resort hotels.

When will the Disney World Lightning Lane Premier Pass be first available?

Wednesday, Oct. 30 will be the first day the Lightning Lane Premier Pass will be available for parkgoers at Walt Disney World.

How much will the Walt Disney World Lightning Lane Premier Pass cost?

According to the WDW site, the prices will vary by date and park, but the pass will initially cost between $129 and $449, plus tax.

Prices could be higher during busy travel seasons or holidays, and will vary based on what Disney World park you are visiting.

When can park guests purchase the Lightning Lane Premier Pass?

For guests staying at eligible hotels, you can purchase Lightning Lane Premier Passes up to seven days before the first day of your resort stay starting at 7 a.m. Eastern Time, Disney said.

At that time, guests can purchase passes for the entire length of their stay, up to 14 days.

What hotels are eligible for Lightning Lane Premier Pass purchases?

Eligible hotel guests will still need to have a valid park admission, and potentially a park reservation, in addition to the Lightning Lane Premier Pass.

According to the Walt Disney World site, in at least the initial pilot program, guests staying at the following hotels will be the ones eligible to purchase a Lightning Lane Premier Pass:

Disney Deluxe Resort Hotels

Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts

Other Eligible Hotels

Lightning Lane Premier Passes will only be good for one park in one day.

What rides at Disney World use Lightning Lanes?

Magic Kingdom

Epcot

Hollywood Studios

Animal Kingdom

How do I purchase a Lightning Lane Premier Pass?

The premier pass will be available for purchase through the My Disney Experience app.

Will the Lightning Lane Premier Pass be available at Disneyland Resort?

Lightning Lane Premier Pass will be available at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, starting on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

How much will the Lightning Lane Premier Pass cost at Disneyland?

According to the Disneyland website, "Lightning Lane Premier Pass will be priced at $400 per person, per day for park visits through December 31, 2024. Beginning in 2025, pricing will vary by date and demand within a $300 to $400 range."