Dina Lohan Gets Jail Time in Felony DWI Case, Loses Driver's License for 18 Months

Dina Lohan, actor Lindsay Lohan's mother, was sentenced Friday to 18 days in jail and five years’ probation after pleading guilty to felony DWI in connection with a 2020 crash where she rear-ended a car near a Long Island mall, officials said.

Lohan, 59, also pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident without reporting it in the Jan. 11, 2020 crash in Nassau County. She was driving with a suspended license at the time of the accident. The other driver called the cops and followed her to her home when she didn't stop, authorities had said.

According to court documents, the police officer who responded found Lohan in the driver’s seat of her Mercedes, glassy-eyed and smelling of alcohol. As part of the plea deal she will lose her license for 18 months and must install an ignition interlock device on her vehicle during her probation time.

Lohan must also participate in a Stop DWI program while she is incarcerated and a probation DWI program when she gets out. She faces various surcharges as well. It wasn't immediately clear when Lohan was expected to begin her sentence.

This wasn't her first time involved in a DWI case. Lohan was convicted of aggravated drunken driving in 2014 following a prior arrest in Nassau County.

She was ordered to perform community service and participate in an anti-drunken driving program after that conviction.

Lohan starred in the reality TV show “Living Lohan,” which appeared on E! between May and July of 2008.