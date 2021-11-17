Alicia Silverstone's latest "Clueless" reveal has us totally bugging.

Cher Horowitz is one of the '90s most fashionable characters. From the white Calvin Klein dress to the yellow plaid suit, the iconic Clueless character made a major mark with her fashion sense.

For Silverstone, however, the looks were far from her everyday attire. "I wore a green T-shirt everyday with jeans," she revealed in a new video from Glamour. "I had 64 costume changes and I had no patience for it. I don't even remember if I thought it was cute, maybe I was like 'oh that's cute,' but I just didn't have a fashion sense."

Even though her sense of style was far off from the high school fashionista, the "Babysitter's Club" actress admitted that she did take a few of the pieces for a spin in real life.

"After the movie I ran home with a lot of the clothes," she continued.

"And I tried to wear them in real life, then I realized 'I'm not Cher. I still wanna just put on some jeans and a T-shirt and my tennis shoes.' I didn't find a way to use those in my real life and I gave them all away."

As if!

She admitted, though, that the famous Alaïa and some other pieces did inspire her to have a new appreciation for clothing. "But over time I have grown to really appreciate fashion and the art of it and as long as it's done responsibly," she said in the video. "For me it's important that clothes are eco."

Silverstone did mention that to her surprise, she and Kanye West took the same style tip from Cher.

"I believe I'm gonna out Kanye West," she quipped before spilling the tea. "But he said 'I just love how Cher had Polaroids, and I do that too.' I don't know if he did the Polaroids before he saw 'Clueless' or because he saw 'Clueless' -- that part we'd have to confirm with him."

