Destiny's Child reunite for Michelle Williams on Broadway: ‘Ride or die friends'

Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland showed their support for Michelle Williams on her big return to Broadway.

Destiny’s Child reunited backstage Nov. 21 on the opening night of “Death Becomes Her” on Broadway, starring Williams as Viola Van Horn. Beyoncé and her mom, Tina Knowles, documented the evening through a series of sweet posts on social media.

On Nov. 23, Beyoncé initially shared a video montage on Instagram set to her song “II Most Wanted” featuring Miley Cyrus. The short video featured a series of photos and clips, including some of Williams in character, the marquee on the theater, as well as sweet snaps posing with the playbill alongside Rowland and her mom.

Toward the end of the video, she shared a photo from backstage of Williams sandwiched between Beyoncé and Rowland as they embraced her in a hug. Another clip captured a brief video of the trio interacting backstage, followed by Williams’ final bow at the end of the show.

The Grammy Award- winning singer shared a separate Instagram post the later in the day, posting similar pictures and videos that captured the essence of the evening.

In the caption, the singer simply wrote, “My Belle.”

Rowland honored the sweet moment on her Instagram story, resharing a post from Essence that featured the snap of Beyoncé, Williams, and Rowland embracing. The “Mea Culpa” star simply captioned the photo with emojis, adding, “❤️🤎❤️.”

Tina Knowles also marked the occasion on social media, posting the same video as her daughter on Instagram.

“It is always great seeing Destiny’s Child together,” she wrote in part in the caption. “We watched as Michelle kill this role ! She saying like an angel and looked like a goddess ,!!! Ride or die friends who support and love each other ❤️.”

Destiny’s Child, originally called Girls’ Tyme, featured a lineup that consisted of Beyoncé, Rowland, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson. After Luckett and Roberson left the group, they were replaced by Williams and Farrah Franklin, though Franklin left the group six months after joining.

Despite disbanding after their final studio album in 2004, the members of Destiny’s Child have still supported one another in their solo endeavors and Rowland and Beyoncé have maintained a close friendship.

In November 2023, Rowland, Williams, Luckett, and Roberson stepped out to support Beyoncé at the premiere of her “Renaissance” concert film in Los Angeles.

Previously, Destiny’s Child reunited on-stage at the Super Bowl in February 2013, with Rowland and Williams joining Beyoncé to perform “Bootylicious” and “Independent Women” before they joined in on “Single Ladies.”

They also made an appearance at Beyoncé’s historic Coachella set in 2018 after she became the first Black woman to headline the festival. The trio performed their hits “Lose My Breath,” “Say My Name,” and “Soldier” for the occasion.