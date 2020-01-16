Super Bowl LIV

Demi Lovato to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV

The NFL and Fox announced the performance, which will take place ahead of the big game on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium

775075499MG00105_2017_Ameri
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images, File

Grammy-nominated pop singer Demi Lovato will perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

NFL and Fox on Thursday announced the performance, which will take place ahead of the big game on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the halftime show.

Entertainment News

songwriters hall of fame 2 hours ago

Mariah Carey, the Neptunes in Songwriters Hall’s 2020 Class

Late Night with Seth Meyers 9 hours ago

‘Late Night’: Seth Meyers Talks Trump Rally, Impeachment Articles

Lovato has mostly taken a break from the public since focusing on her recovery after reportedly overdosing in July 2018. The singer, who has spoken about her struggles with an eating disorder, self-mutilation, drugs and alcohol, celebrated six years of sobriety in March 2018. But she relapsed, revealing the news in the song “Sober,” released in June 2018.

A week before the Super Bowl, Lovato will perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Jan. 26.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl LIV
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us