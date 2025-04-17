Originally appeared on E! Online.

Dave Coulier is sharing a closer look at his cancer journey.

Two weeks after the "Full House" alum confirmed he was cancer-free following a five-month battle with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, he shared insight into his chemotherapy treatment.

“They say they have to kill you in order to save your life,” Coulier told former costars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber on Thursday's episode of the "How Rude, Tanneritos!" podcast. “There were times where I felt like, ‘I don't know how many more of these I can do.’”

He noted that along with his hair falling out, he suffered nerve damage, muscle cramps, spasms, dizziness and vertigo while undergoing his treatment.

“Everybody's different,” he explained. “There's no cookie-cutter result for people because our physiology is different and our genetics are different.”

While Coulier said he was fine after his first two rounds of chemotherapy, he admitted that the third one “really did a number” on him.

“It just started to hit me where I couldn't get out of bed,” the 65-year-old said. “I had shortness of breath. I was really weak.”

However, he credited his wife, Melissa Coulier, as his biggest support, noting, “She took care of me.”

He added, “She micromanaged this in such a way that I will forever be grateful to her for the way she so valiantly plowed through this.”

While the "The Real Ghostbusters" voice actor found support in his wife of 10 years, he found strength in his loved ones, like his mom Arlen, sister Sharon and niece Shannon, who all died following a battle with breast cancer.

“I had a lot of cancer in my family,” he said. “I saw what they went through and I thought to myself, ‘If I can have just 10 percent of their strength, I'll be able to power through this.’”

“They went through hell, radical hysterectomies and mastectomies,” he continued. “It was really hard. I saw the way my mom joked through it, my sister joked her way and laughed through it, my niece did.”

Coulier also revealed that between the three weeks of his final treatment and learning he was cancer-free, he developed a near-fatal cold.

“My blood levels were so low because after each chemo treatment,” he explained, “your immune system just kind of crashes. I caught a cold during that last chemo treatment and I didn't get out of bed for 10 days.”

Instead of realizing he had a cold and that his immune system was too weak to fight off the virus, he believed it was the “cumulative effect of the chemotherapy.” He ultimately went to the doctor after developing a fever at the behest of Melissa Coulier.

“I ended up in the hospital for four days while they administered an IV of antibiotics, waiting for my fever to break,” Coulier noted. “My body started secreting these proteins that were indicative of a massive heart attack.”

His doctor told him that the combination of “chemotherapy and the depletion of the strength” of his lungs had “this thing where it looks like shards of glass at the bottom of your lungs.”

Before going home after his fever broke, he recalled the doctor telling him, “‘Had you waited another 48 hours with this, we could have lost you. You would have been in a real battle because even a common cold virus can kill you when your immune system tanks.’”