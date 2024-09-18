The ballroom is officially open for the season.

“Dancing With the Stars” kicked off its 33rd season on Sept. 17, with a whole new cast of celebs and returning pros dusting off their dance shoes.

Hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, the new group of celebs have been preparing their routines and working one-on-one with their professional partners for a chance to win this year’s Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

With Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli also returning as judges, it was revealed at the beginning of the show that there would be no eliminations in this premiere episode.

There were a handful of impressive and surprising routines that got the judges excited including Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik, who brought high energy to the stage, former basketball player Dwight Howard and actor Chandler Kinney.

Last year, actor Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy were crowned the Season 32 “DWTS” champions.

Here’s a recap of what went down on the Season 33 “DWTS” premiere.

What did each star dance to and what was their score?

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson: Cha-Cha to “Dancin’ in the Country” by Tyler Hubbard — Score: 21/30

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchencko: Tango to "Piece of Me" by Britney Spears — Score: 18/30

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten: Cha-Cha to "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" by Shania Twain — Score: 18/30

Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater: Salsa to "Motown Philly" by Boyz II Men — Score: 16/30

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson: Tango to "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" by Shaboozey — Score: 20/30

Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov: Foxtrot to "Trustfall" by Pink — Score: 17/30

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber: Cha-Cha to "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus — Score: 19/30

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong: Tango to "Hot to Go!" by Chappell Roan — Score: 23/30

Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach: Salsa to "This Is How We Do It" by Montell Jordan — Score: 22/30

Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart: Cha-Cha to "Old Time Rock & Roll" by Bob Seger — Score: 15/30

Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy: Cha-Cha to "I’m Every Woman" by Whitney Houston — Score: 19/30

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold: Jive to "Don’t Stop Me Now" by Queen — Score: 21/30

Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa: Cha-Cha to "Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter — Score: 18/30

Who was the first celebrity dancer to get eliminated?

No one was eliminated in the premiere episode of "DWTS." Everyone was safe for the first week.

A double elimination will take place on the second episode, airing Sept. 24.

Who is at the top of the leaderboard?

"Z-O-M-B-I-E-S" and "Pretty Little Liars" actor Chandler Kinney and her partner Brandon Armstrong are leading the competition after the first night.

They received 23 points out of 30.

Which celebrities are at the bottom of the leaderboard?

Actor Eric Roberts, who is also Julia Roberts' brother, and partner Britt Stewart received the lowest score of the night.

They received 15 points out of 30.

How to vote for 'Dancing With the Stars' contestants

Viewers can head to the "Dancing With the Stars" website to vote for their favorite couple.

People get up to 10 votes and can change and save their votes until the voting window closes during the live ET/CT simulcast, shortly after the final competitive dance.

