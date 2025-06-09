Dakota Johnson shares her 1 ‘nonnegotiable' in a relationship

When it comes to dating, Dakota Johnson's standards are pretty simple.

While promoting her new film on TODAY on June 9 with her co-star Chris Evans, the actor opened up about her one relationship nonnegotiable.

In the movie "Materialists," Johnson plays a matchmaker who is skilled at finding love for her clients, but not herself.

During the interview, TODAY's Craig Melvin was curious to know what Johnson and Evans would describe as a deal breaker if they ever had to detail their perfect match to a matchmaker.

Evans was first to answer, saying, "I would say must love dogs. Gotta love dogs. If you're not a dog person, what are we doing?"

"Well, Dakota, you check that box," Craig noted.

Johnson then chimed in with her own nonnegotiable, saying, "Like, not an a------."

The TODAY crew erupted in laughter in the background after the sassy comment and Evans held back a laugh as he said, “That’s concise.”

Craig was a bit speechless and replied, "Well, OK, alright."

“There it is,” Evans added.

“That’s the only nonnegotiable,” Craig said.

“Nail on the head,” Evans said.

Craig agreed, explaining that TODAY would need to "clean that (response) up for the West Coast."

"That's OK," he teased.

In “Materialists,” Johnson finds herself in the middle of a love triangle with Pedro Pascal's character and Evans, who plays her ex in the film. When asked to describe her character, the 35-year-old offered the following response.

"Lucy is extremely focused, very professional, very good at her job. She's very focused on other people's hearts and not her own," she said. "So the journey of her throughout the movie is sort of realizing what is genuinely important in life."

Evans also weighed in on some of the key themes in the film.

"It's more about how some of the social norms that may have kept marriages together in our parents' generations have kind of eroded over time so now love has kind of devolved into a calculation. It's more about your head than your heart," he said.

When asked what she wants viewers to take away from the film, Johnson said, "I would love for people to consider living authentically and really looking deep within and seeing what they really want for themselves rather than what they think their life should look like."

"I hope the matchmaker was watching," Craig replied, prompting Johnson to giggle.

