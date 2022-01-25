Crystal Hefner Weighs in on Explosive Allegations Against Husband Hugh

Crystal Hefner has weighed in on the explosive new TV series about her late husband, Hugh Hefner.

The 35-year-old model spoke out on Twitter to address some of the allegations in the A&E docuseries "Secrets of Playboy," which premiered Jan. 24.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

She seemed to reference one of former Playboy bunny Holly Madison's claims in the documentary involving a stash of photos.

On-screen, Madison said she was "afraid" to leave the Playboy Mansion because Hugh allegedly had "a mountain of revenge porn waiting to come out." She said she thought about killing herself, but eventually found a new "sense of purpose" by starring on "The Girls Next Door" from 2005 to 2009.

After the docuseries premiered, Crystal said that Hugh kept images of women.

While not mentioning the show directly, she tweeted, "I found thousands of those disposable camera photos you are talking about @hollymadison."

Crystal, who has also spoken out about feeling like the mansion was akin to a "prison," said that she got rid of Hugh's stash. "I immediately ripped them up and destroyed every single one of them for you and the countless other women in them," she shared. "They're gone."

Secrets of Playboy Bombshells

Holly responded to her co-star with a simple "Thank you."

Last year, Crystal reflected on her time with Playboy by posting a photo of herself at the mansion in 2016. She recalled, "It was toward the end when I started saying no to things that weren't me. Hair got more natural, implants came out. No more fake tan or life. I was still sick physically and mentally, but on the road to recovery."

This week, the A&E series uncovered more allegations about the publishing empire. Among the bombshells were claims that Hugh had blackmail on people that lived in the house, pressured women into getting plastic surgery and was allegedly involved in trafficking drugs.

Hugh's son Cooper Hefner publicly defended him in light of the recent claims. "Some may not approve of the life my Dad chose, but my father was not a liar," he wrote on Twitter. "However unconventional, he was sincere in his approach and lived honestly. He was generous in nature and cared deeply for people. These salacious stories are a case study of regret becoming revenge."

Playboy itself also issued a statement after an early teaser showed Holly saying that the mansion was "cult-like" and the women were all "gaslit." The company responded in part, "The Hefner family is no longer associated with Playboy, and today's Playboy is not Hugh Hefner's Playboy. We trust and validate these women and their stories and we strongly support those individuals who have come forward to share their experiences."

Playboy additionally published an open letter calling for its team to listen as "these women share their stories."

Read through the full list of allegations at eonline.com