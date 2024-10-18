Cruz Beckham confirms romance with Brazilian singer Jackie Apostel

Originally appeared on E! Online

Cruz Beckham is putting his new love on display.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s youngest son made his new romance with girlfriend Jackie Apostel Instagram official while giving her a sweet birthday shoutout.

“Happy birthday xx,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories on Oct. 17. “I love you.” The sweet message from the 19-year-old appeared over a picture of Jackie, who reportedly turned 29, surrounded by friends as she sits in front of a birthday cake with candles.

On her respective Instagram Story, Apostel shared the pic, following it up with a mirror selfie with Cruz Beckham in which he embraces her as they pose. She simply captioned the snap with a kissy face emoji.

The IG love comes after pair were spotted in sharing a kiss as they walked around Beverly Hills earlier this week.

Cruz Beckham — who previously dated Norwegian musician Bby Ivy — and the Brazilian singer first sparked dating rumors in June when they were spotted at the Glastonbury Music Festival, and then the following month during a date night in London.

Apostel joined Cruz on Sept. 27 while they sat front row — alongside David Beckham, his little sister Harper Seven Beckham, 13, and brother Romeo Beckham, 22, — at Victoria’s presentation during Paris Fashion Week. Oldest brother, Brooklyn Beckham, 25, was noticeably absent from the show.

After the show, Apostel thanked Victoria Beckham for gifting her the chic white dress that she wore for the occasion.

“the most beautiful show and the most beautiful dress,” she captioned the photo carousel that included film portraits of her showing off the dress in a hotel room. “congratulations @victoriabeckham.”

Cruz Beckham has been spending time embracing another love, music. The youngest Beckham brother opened up about turning down a soccer contract to pursue his first love, telling I-D magazine in 2022, “At that point, I just decided: this is exactly what I want to do.”

