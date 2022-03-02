‘Golden Girls'-Themed Cruise Setting Sail From Miami in 2023

If you're looking to thank someone for being a friend, there might just be something for everyone: a cruise themed around the legendary NBC show "The Golden Girls."

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the new Celebrity Summit "Golden Fans at Sea" cruise will set sail on April 8, 2023, from Miami with stopovers in both Key West and Cozumel, Mexico.

The cruise will run until April 13. Excursions for the up to 1,000 fans on board will include a "Golden Fans" bar crawl in Key West.

The cruise will come over one year after the death of iconic actress Betty White, who played Rose on the show and died Dec. 31, 2021, at the age of 99.

Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the long-running show, died in 2008. Bea Arthur, who played Dorothy, died in 2009 while Rue McClanahan — who played Blanche — died one year later in 2010.

To book your spot on the ship, click on this link.