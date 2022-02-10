Complete List of Every ‘Best Picture' Oscar Winner Ever

The 2022 Oscars are a month away — and now we know all the nominations for best picture and other highly anticipated Academy Awards categories.

The list of best picture nominees, which were announced Feb. 8, includes 10 acclaimed films: “Belfast," “Coda," “Don’t Look Up," “Drive My Car," “Dune," “King Richard," “Licorice Pizza," “Nightmare Alley," “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story.”

Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” led the list, with 12 nominations total, including best picture, best director and nods for its leading actors, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Jane Campion became the first woman to be nominated twice for best director.

The 94th annual Academy Awards will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT on March 27.

While movie fans will have to wait till then to find out what will take top honors, we've compiled a list of every best picture winner since 1927.

There have been 93 best picture Oscar winners over the years, and award-winning movies can be a great way to look back at pop culture history. Check out the full list of best picture winners below.

The full list of Oscar best picture winners:



2021 - "Nomadland"

2020 - "Parasite"

2019 - "Green Book"

2018 - "The Shape of Water"

2017 - "Moonlight"

2016 - "Spotlight"

2015 - "Birdman"

2014 - "12 Years a Slave"

2013 - "Argo"

2012 - "The Artist"

2011 - "The King's Speech"

2010 - "The Hurt Locker"

2009 - "Slumdog Millionaire"

2008 - "No Country for Old Men"

2007 - "The Departed"

2006 - "Crash"

2005 - "Million Dollar Baby"

2004 - "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King"

2003 - "Chicago"

2002 - "A Beautiful Mind"

2001 - "Gladiator"

2000 - "American Beauty"

1999 - "Shakespeare in Love"

1998 - "Titanic"

1997 - "The English Patient"

1996 - "Braveheart"

1995 - "Forrest Gump"

1994 - "Schindler’s List"

1993 - "Unforgiven"

1992 - "The Silence of the Lambs"

1991 - "Dances With Wolves"

1990 - "Driving Miss Daisy"

1989 - "Rain Man"

1988 - "The Last Emperor"

1987 - "Platoon"

1986 - "Out of Africa"

1985 - "Amadeus"

1984 - "Terms of Endearment"

1983 - "Gandhi"

1982 - "Chariots of Fire"

1981 - "Ordinary People"

1980 - "Kramer vs. Kramer"

1979 - "The Deer Hunter"

1978 - "Annie Hall"

1977 - "Rocky"

1976 - "One Flew over the Cuckoo's Nest"

1975 - "The Godfather Part II"

1974 - "The Sting"

1973 - "The Godfather"

1972 - "The French Connection"

1971 - "Patton"

1970 - "Midnight Cowboy"

1969 - "Oliver!"

1968 - "In the Heat of the Night"

1967 - "A Man for All Seasons"

1966 - "The Sound of Music"

1965 - "My Fair Lady"

1964 - "Tom Jones"

1963 - "Lawrence of Arabia"

1962 - "West Side Story"

1961 - "The Apartment"

1960 - "Ben-Hur"

1959 - "Gigi"

1958 - "The Bridge on the River Kwai"

1957 - "Around the World in 80 Days"

1956 - "Marty"

1955 - "On the Waterfront"

1954 - "From Here to Eternity"

1953 - "The Greatest Show on Earth"

1952 - "An American in Paris"

1951 - "All About Eve"

1950 - "All the Kings Men"

1949 - "Hamlet"

1948 - "Gentleman's Agreement"

1947 - "The Best Years of Our Lives"

1946 - "The Lost Weekend"

1945 - "Going My Way"

1944 - "Casablanca"

1943 - "Mrs. Miniver"

1942 - "How Green Was My Valley"

1941 - "Rebecca"

1940 - "Gone with the Wind"

1939 - "You Can't Take It with You"

1938 - "The Life of Emile Zola"

1937 - "The Great Ziegfeld"

1936 - "Mutiny on the Bounty"

1935 - "It Happened One Night"

1933/1934 - "Cavalcade"

1932/1933 - "Grand Hotel"

1931/1932 - "Cimarron"

1930/1931 - "All Quiet on the Western Front"

1929/1930 - "The Broadway Melody"

1928/1929 - "Wings"

