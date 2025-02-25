Colin Jost went dumpster diving for Scarlett Johansson's lost ring

Originally appeared on E! Online

Now this is a marriage story about Scarlett Johansson.

Colin Jost said he once went dumpster diving across New York City when the "Black Widow" star — who he married in 2020 — lost her engagement ring.

"My wife actually lost her engagement ring," he shared while hosting a season one episode of "Pop Culture Jeopardy!," explaining that Johansson thought she "accidentally threw it in the trash."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The comedian continued, "I looked through 12 dumpsters of trash."

But his efforts were of no avail, forcing him to return home empty-handed.

"I went back to the house and she said, 'Oops! It was in my pocket,'" Jost quipped. "It was a great day for me."

This wasn't the first time the 42-year-old cracked a joke about his relationship with Johansson, with whom he shares 3-year-old son Cosmo. (Johansson, 40, is also mom to daughter Rose, 10, from her past marriage to Romain Dauriac.)

READ SNL 50: Colin Jost Reacts to Bill Murray's Joke About Scarlett Johansson Affair

In December, Jost left Johansson's jaw on the floor during his annual holiday joke swap on "Saturday Night Live." Reading a bit written by his "Weekend Update" co-anchor Michael Che, he said, "Costco has removed the roast beef sandwich from its menu. But I ain't trippin'. I've been eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid."

The camera quickly cut to Johansson looking bewildered backstage.

Scarlett Johansson is not holding back while sharing her honest thoughts on husband Colin Jost’s jokes about her.

"No, no, I'm just playin', baby," Jost continued, laughing as he read from the teleprompter. "You know I don't go downtown."

Though Johansson was tipped off about the joke ahead of time, Jost later said her surprised reaction was 100 percent real. In fact, many fans thought he was "in trouble" with the "Marriage Story" actress after the show.

"Scarlett was genuinely so shocked," he said during a January appearance on "The Tonight Show." "They gave her a heads up and they were like, ‘Hey, would you be OK if Michael made kind of a little vagina joke at some point?’ And she’s like, ‘Sure, whatever I’m open to it.’”