‘Colbert Show' Staffers Detained by Capitol Police in Congressional Building

A production team for CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" was detained by U.S. Capitol Police on Thursday after recording interviews on the same day as one of the Jan. 6 committee hearings, a spokesperson for the network confirmed Friday.

Renata Luczak, vice president of entertainment communications for CBS, said the production team associated with Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, a character voiced by Robert Smigel, was on Capitol Hill both Wednesday and Thursday for a comedy segment on behalf of “The Late Show.”

“Their interviews at the Capitol were authorized and pre-arranged through Congressional aides of the members interviewed,” Luczak said in an email. “After leaving the members’ office on their last interview of the day, the production team stayed to film stand-ups and other final comedy elements in the halls when they were detained by Capitol Police.”

She did not specify how many individuals were detained or whether they were arrested. NBC News has reached out for additional information.

