Revised health policies issued Tuesday will allow unvaccinated fans to attend the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals, if they show proof of a negative COVID test.

The previous policy for the two outdoor festivals in Indio only allowed entry for those who showed proof of full vaccination.

"After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our festivals recently, alongside the rising vaccination rate of eligible Americans, we feel confident that we can safely update our policy that allows for negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event OR proof of full vaccination,'' event organizers said on the Coachella and Stagecoach websites Tuesday.

Coachella, which has been postponed multiple times due to the ongoing pandemic, is slated for the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24 of 2022,

with Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and an unannounced third act

headlining the festival.

The country music-themed Stagecoach festival is scheduled for April 29-

May 1, 2022, with Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs headlining.