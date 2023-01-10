Claire Danes Confirms She and Hugh Dancy Are Expecting Baby No. 3 at 2023 Golden Globes

Claire Danes's baby news is as good as gold.

The "Fleishman Is in Trouble" actress made a fabulous pregnancy reveal at the 2023 Golden Globes, confirming that she and her husband of 14 years, Hugh Dancy, are expecting their third child together. They are already parents to sons Cyrus Michael Christopher, 10, and Rowan, 4.

Danes showcased her growing baby bump in an angelic white floral gown by Giambattista Valli that featured diamond-embellished straps and a keyhole cutout that was accented by a dainty pink satin bow. She styled the look with a sleek bob by hairstylist Mara Roszak, who used RŌZ products to complete her 'do. (See all of the Golden Globes fashion here.)

Despite making a maternity style statement on the red carpet, the "Homeland" alum kept details about her little one under wraps. In fact, just before Danes welcomed Cyrus in 2012, she told Anderson Cooper why she and Dancy are private about their kids.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

PHOTOS: The Most Memorable Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements

"It's important to keep a little something to ourselves because we're so public," she said at the time.

In addition to sharing the sweet family news, the 2023 Golden Globes mark an extra special occasion for the actress. For one, she's nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her role in Hulu's "Fleishman Is in Trouble." (See the full winners' list here).

But even if Danes doesn't take home a golden statue during tonight's ceremony, she's already a four-time Golden Globe winner.

The 2023 Golden Globes will surely have some incredible fashion style, but Access Hollywood is breaking down some memorable looks from the past decades.