Christina Anstead Spotted for the First Time Since Announcing Split From Husband Ant

Christina Anstead doesn't seem like she's in a rush to say goodbye to her marriage just yet.

When an eyewitness spotted Anstead out in Orange County, California, on Monday afternoon, the "Flip or Flop" star was still wearing her wedding ring — three days after announcing on Instagram that she was separating from her husband Ant Anstead.

The mom of three was seen in oversized sunglasses, dark jeans and a black long-sleeve top, clutching her black shoulder bag as she grabbed lunch, picked up a green juice and ran errands around town.

On Sept. 18, the HGTV star revealed the pair had split after nearly two years of marriage.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," she wrote on Instagram. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

The couple married in winter 2018 in Orange County and welcomed baby Hudson London Anstead in September 2019.

2020 Celebrity Breakups

Anstead also has two kids, Taylor and Brayden, from her marriage with TV presenter Tarek El Moussa.

Her ex was "sad" to hear the news of the Ansteads' breakup, a source told Us Weekly on Monday.

This summer, El Moussa got engaged to "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young at Descanso Beach Club near Catalina Island.

"I feel really, really lucky to have met her," El Moussa said on E!'s Daily Pop of his fiancee. "We have so many things in common. She's amazing... I really admire her work ethic and her heart. It's been a long time since I've started falling in love."

Christina Anstead exclusively told E! News at the time, "I couldn't be happier for them. ... They're very happy."

Ant Anstead has two other children, Amelie and Archie, whom he shares with his first wife, Louise Anstead.

He posted on Instagram in March 2019 to announce that Christina was expecting. The For the Love of Cars star wrote, "And then...... there were FIVE!!! (Well .... four and a half! Will be Five in September)!!"

Flip or Flop returns Oct. 15 on HGTV.