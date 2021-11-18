Christina Aguilera Rocks Fiery Look During Epic Return to the 2021 Latin Grammys Stage

Do you know "What a Girl Wants" to see? Christina Aguilera hit the stage.

On Thursday, Nov. 18, the pop star did just that as she made a triumphant return to the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards with an electrifying performance of her new female anthem, "Pa Mis Muchachas," which features nominees Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso, as well as Becky G.

She also stunned the crowd with her brand new ballad, "Somos Nada," about not losing faith in love even when the pain is suffocating.

The music superstars took the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and most definitely stole the show with their lively set-up, statement-making fashion and incredible vocals.

In true X-Tina fashion, the Latin Grammy winner didn't miss a beat in the style department. She first walked the red carpet in a black latex ensemble before changing into a flowing, semi-sheer ballgown for "Somos Nada." Showing off her bright red hair, Aguilera then rocked a lacy black bodysuit for the dominatrix-inspired concert with Nicole, Peluso and Becky G.

The trio also made fans swoon with their eye-catching all-black looks, which included flare pants and shiny corsets.

Earlier this month, Aguilera teased her fiery performance on Instagram, writing, "@iambeckyg @nathypeluso @nicki.nicole... You ready?! @LatinGrammys here we come!! I'm so excited to perform "Pa Mis Muchachas" with these talented women &can't wait for you to see the other surprises we have for you."

This marks the first time in more than two decades that Aguilera has performed at the Latin Grammy Awards.

She previously graced the stage during the ceremony's inaugural show in 2000. At the time, the 40-year-old musician performed her cover of "Contigo en la Distancia" and "Genio Atrapado," the Spanish version of her chart-topping tune, "Genie in a Bottle."

The following year, the singer took home her first and only Latin Grammy Award, which was in the category Pop Vocal Album for her "Mi Reflejo" album.

"My Latin Grammy Award is one of my most valued possessions," Aguilera told Entertainment Tonight on Nov. 2, "and returning to this show brings back incredibly fond memories of my first Latin album, 'Mi Reflejo.'"

Earlier this year, Aguilera opened up about celebrating her Latin heritage and revealed that she was working on her second Spanish album.

"It's a big deal right now and it's really nostalgic and part of my Latin culture and history," she told Billboard in July. "So, this is really, really fun to get into some family roots and explore who I am now as a woman musically. Things are coming from a different approach."

Click here for the latest updates on the 2021 Latin Grammys.