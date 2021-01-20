Chrissy Teigen Responds to Criticism for Attending 2021 Inauguration

Chrissy Teigen is not feeling deterred by the backlash to her attending the 2021 presidential inauguration for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The 35-year-old model posted photos and video to social media on Tuesday of her family traveling to Washington, D.C., to support husband John Legend, who is performing at the historic event on Wednesday. This led a number of users on both sides of the political aisle to criticize the fact that Hollywood stars such as Teigen are allowed to attend when most other Americans are being asked to stay home amid the ongoing pandemic and heightened security.

One individual questioned why Legend's "whole family" is able to attend the virtual celebration "when literally no one can move about the city."

Teigen replied, "for f---s sake why are you guys always always mad at me, all I wanna do is make you happy or at least leave you with a neutral feeling of indifference."

When the user wrote that D.C. residents "aren't very 'happy' right now" about the locked-down city, the "Lip Sync Battle" co-star shot back, "this is not my fault but I'm sorry you're frustrated. I just like to share what we are up to and whatnot."

The negative reaction has seemingly not discouraged Teigen from continuing to post about the visit. After her above responses to the criticism, she later shared more pics and footage from her trip, including video of their family watching a rehearsal in front of the Washington Monument.

"lmao we got lost on the way to soundcheck but I just got to meet these f------ actual heroes," she tweeted, along with an image of herself and Legend with some National Guard troops. Upwards of 25,000 troops will be in D.C. in light of the riots at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6.

Legend is among the myriad musicians participating in "Celebrating America," a prime-time special airing live on Jan. 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET, following the swearing-in of Joe Biden as the nation's 46th President. Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen and Katy Perry are some of the other scheduled performers.