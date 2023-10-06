movies

Chris Rock and Steven Spielberg to collaborate on Martin Luther King Jr. biopic

Rock is in final talks to direct and produce the project, while Spielberg is on board to executive produce.

(L) Steven Spielberg and (R) Chris Rock
Jacopo Raule and Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Chris Rock and Steven Spielberg are collaborating on a movie about the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

Rock is in final talks to direct and produce the project, with Spielberg on board as executive producer. Universal Pictures is backing the biographical drama after optioning Jonathan Eig’s biography “King: A Life.”

Eig’s book has been called the definitive biography of the late civil rights icon. It uses new FBI information and hundreds of interviews to paint a portrayal of King as a “courageous but emotionally troubled individual who demanded peaceful protest while grappling with his own frailties and a government that hunted him.” Since it’s early in the development process, casting has not been announced.

Universal’s senior VP of production development Ryan Jones will oversee the project on behalf of the studio. The untitled movie will be produced by Amblin Partners, with Kristie Macosko Krieger serving as producer, and Spielberg as executive producer.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Willow Smith is addressing Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at this year's Academy Awards and all that's transpired since.

This article tagged under:

movies
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us