Chris Rock and Steven Spielberg to collaborate on Martin Luther King Jr. biopic

Chris Rock and Steven Spielberg are collaborating on a movie about the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

Rock is in final talks to direct and produce the project, with Spielberg on board as executive producer. Universal Pictures is backing the biographical drama after optioning Jonathan Eig’s biography “King: A Life.”

Eig’s book has been called the definitive biography of the late civil rights icon. It uses new FBI information and hundreds of interviews to paint a portrayal of King as a “courageous but emotionally troubled individual who demanded peaceful protest while grappling with his own frailties and a government that hunted him.” Since it’s early in the development process, casting has not been announced.

Universal’s senior VP of production development Ryan Jones will oversee the project on behalf of the studio. The untitled movie will be produced by Amblin Partners, with Kristie Macosko Krieger serving as producer, and Spielberg as executive producer.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Willow Smith is addressing Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at this year's Academy Awards and all that's transpired since.