Chris Cuomo’s Wife Says Her ‘Heart Hurts’ After 14-Year-Old Son Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Chris Cuomo and Cristina Cuomo's son is battling the coronavirus.

The CNN anchor's wife took to social media to discuss her own battle with the virus, while also sharing a health update on their 14-year-old son Mario.

"After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working hard to get my son, Mario, through the virus," Cristina wrote in a message on Instagram. "My heart hurts more than my head over his infection. I'm applying a modified version of my remedies for his protocol with a focus on lots of vitamins. Since his sense of smell and taste have disappeared, I am feeding him healthy foods that I normally can't get him to touch. I kept a diary of the past week including my remedies and things that I did to stay sane through it all."

It was just days ago that Chris reunited with his family, coming upstairs from the basement in his house after his month-long battle with the coronavirus.

Chris shared the news of Cristina's coronavirus diagnosis earlier this month.

"Families all across the state and the country are experiencing... its very fair for a family to be one and done," Chris shared with his brother, Andrew Cuomo. "Cristina now has COVID, she is now positive and it just breaks my heart. It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn't happen and now it has."

