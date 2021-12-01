Chris Cuomo

Chris Cuomo Calls His Suspension From CNN ‘Embarrassing'

He addressed his indefinite suspension Wednesday on his Sirius XM’s show, "Let’s Get After It with Chris Cuomo"

CNN host Chris Cuomo said that he never meant to compromise any colleagues by advising his brother and called his suspension from the network "embarrassing."

He addressed his indefinite suspension Wednesday on his Sirius XM’s show, "Let’s Get After It with Chris Cuomo."

“Hey everybody. It’s Chris Cuomo. Let’s get after it," he said to start the program. "Quick note about the obvious. I’ve been suspended from CNN. ... You know this already. It hurts to even say it. It’s embarrassing, but I understand it. And I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did. I’ve apologized in the past. I mean it. It’s the last thing I ever wanted to do was compromise any of my colleagues. And do anything but help.

"I know they have a process that they think is important. I respect that process. So I’m not going to talk about this any more than that. So for right now, let’s just get after it, and there’s plenty to do on that score.”

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

