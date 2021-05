Last month, Chloé Zhao became the first Asian woman to win the Oscar for Best Director, and no one was happier than her No. 1 fan: 10-year-old Lauren Corros.

The budding filmmaker, who has been creating her own short movies during quarantine, went viral after she recreated Zhao's Academy Awards red carpet look.

During Access Hollywood's interview with Corros, Zhao popped in the video call to surprise her, which left the superfan speechless.