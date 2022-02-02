Cheslie Kryst's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Daughter's Death in Heartbreaking Tribute

Cheslie Kryst's mom is reflecting on her daughter's life just days after she died at 30 years old.

In a statement to E! News, April Simpkins addressed the former Miss USA's mental health after learning her death had been ruled a suicide.

"While it may be hard to believe, it's true," Simpkins said. "Cheslie led both a public and a private life. In her private life, she was dealing with high-functioning depression which she hid from everyone — including me, her closest confidant — until very shortly before her death."

"I have never known a pain as deep as this," she continued. "I am forever changed."

Over the weekend, an NYPD spokesperson confirmed to E! News that the beauty queen, lawyer, fashion blogger and Extra TV correspondent fell from a "higher elevation" of a 60-story condominium in New York City just after 7 a.m. on Jan. 30 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner later confirmed to E! News that she died by suicide, according to the autopsy.



In her statement to E! News, Kryst's mom recalled just some of the "many beautiful memories" she shared with her daughter.

"We miss her laugh, her words of wisdom, her sense of humor and mostly her hugs. We miss all of it — we miss all of her," Simpkins said. "She was a vital part of our family, which makes this loss even more devastating."

She went on to call her more than a daughter but "my very best friend" who had an infectious smile and laugh.

"I love you baby girl with all my heart," she said. "I miss you desperately. I know one day we'll be together again. Until then, rest easy and in peace."

In lieu of flowers, Kryst's family is asking mourners to make a donation to Dress for Success, a global not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

