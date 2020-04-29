‘Charmed’ Star Holly Marie Combs Slams Trump After Grandfather Dies From Coronavirus

"Charmed" actress Holly Marie Combs slammed Donald Trump following the death of her 90-year-old grandfather this week from coronavirus.

"He voted for you. He believed you when you said this virus was no worse than the flu, Combs wrote. "He believed every lie you muttered and sputtered."

My grandfather died today. He voted for you. He believed you when you said this virus was no worse than the flu. He believed every lie you muttered and sputtered. He died today from Covid-19 one day after his 66th wedding anniversary. You’re a disgrace to the human race. — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) April 27, 2020

Combs shared her post as a reply to an April 25 tweet by Trump where the President wrote, “I never said the pandemic was a Hoax!”

While many offered condolences for her loss, at least a few slammed the actress for condemning Trump and belittled the death of her grandfather.

66th wedding anniversary? How long do you expect people in their 90s to live, exactly? — ayjaytrey (@ayjaytrey) April 29, 2020