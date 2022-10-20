Fans of Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the entire "Peanuts" gang will have to make the switch to streaming if they want to watch holiday classics this year. But there is good news: Apple TV+ is allowing non-subscribers to watch Charlie Brown's most famous episodes for free on select days throughout the season.

Charlie Brown's Halloween special, "It's a Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," will be available to everyone October 28 to October 31. Additionally, "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" will be available to everyone between November 23 through 27, and "A Charlie Brown Christmas" will be available between December 23 through 25.

To Apple TV+ subscribers, the trio of Charlie Brown holiday specials are available to view now and every day of the year.

In a press release, Apple TV+ provided two-step instructions on how to stream the "Peanuts" specials:

Go to tv.apple.com or download the Apple TV app from the App Store wherever you watch shows and movies Search for "It's a Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," or whichever special you want to watch, and click play.

Two additional "Peanuts" specials will be available to Apple TV+ subscribers starting Dec. 2: “I Want a Dog for Christmas” and “Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales."

"Peanuts" premiered as a comic strip in 1950, and continued its production until 2000. During its run, "Peanuts" became one of the most influential and memorable comics in pop culture. The franchise's holiday specials premiered in the 1960s and 1970s, and viewing them has gone on to be a yearly tradition for many across the country.