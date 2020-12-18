The reigning family of social media is headed to Hulu.

On Friday, Dec. 18, the premium streaming service announced a new eight-episode docu-series following sisters Charli D'Amelio, 16, and Dixie D'Amelio, 19, as well as their parents.

Titled "The D'Amelio Show," the series will chronicle the famous family as they navigate their sudden rise to fame, all while staying true to their values.

"We are excited to be joining the Hulu family with a unique behind the scenes look into our life," the family patriarch Marc D'Amelio said in a statement. "We've always been a very close family, but this experience has brought us even closer and we're really excited to share a glimpse of our lives with the world. Many people create impressions of us based off of short content, a few minutes or even seconds. But now, we're looking forward to sharing a side that you likely don't get to see on our social channels."

The new show is further proof that Hulu is expanding their slate of unscripted series.

As "Taste the Nation" with Padma Lakshmi continues to grow its audience, the streaming service recently announced "The Next Thing You Eat" from David Change and "Planet Sex" with Cara Delevingne.

And just last week, Hulu announced a multi-year deal with the Kardashian family after their final season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" airs on E! in 2021.

"Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie will create global content, which will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and in multiple territories on Star internationally," the company shared on Dec. 10. "Expected debut is late 2021 and additional details will be shared when available."

"The D'Amelio Show" is set to premiere on Hulu in 2021.