televison

CBS, NAACP Reach Multi-Year Agreement to Develop Content

The partnership will focus on creating and producing scripted, unscripted and documentary content for the studio’s broadcast, cable and streaming platforms

In this file photo, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson speaks onstage during the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California.
Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

CBS Television and the NAACP have reached an agreement to develop content that tells stories of the African American experience.

The television studio and civil rights organization announced the multi-year agreement in a joint statement Wednesday. The partnership will focus on creating and producing scripted, unscripted and documentary content for the studio’s broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

CBS will work with the NAACP to form a team to acquire, develop and produce programming to detail inclusive stories.

Entertainment News

Peacock 23 hours ago

NBC's Peacock Streaming Service Launches With Free, Premium Plans

Dancing with the Stars 13 hours ago

Tyra Banks Waltzing in as New ‘Dancing With the Stars' Host

“In this moment of national awakening, the time has never been better to further tell stories of the African American experience,” said Derrick Johnson, the president and CEO of the NAACP, which stands for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

“An important way to diversify and grow our storytelling is to expand our horizons beyond the traditional studio-producer system,” said George Cheeks, president and CEO of the CBS Entertainment Group.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

televisonCBSNAACP
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us