Cardi B reveals her biggest fear about her and ex Offset's kids

Originally appeared on E! Online

Cardi B wants her children to be motivated to succeed.

The "WAP" rapper shared her largest concern she has for her and ex Offset's kids Kulture Kiari Cephus, 6, Wave Set Cephus, 3, and a 4-month-old baby girl, whose name has not been made public.

"My biggest fear is my kids not having that DRIVE," Cardi B wrote on her Instagram Stories Wednesday. "IDGAF what you wanna do!! MAKE A BILLION DOLLARS OUT OF IT!"

After all, Cardi B knows how much hustle is required to make it in the entertainment business.

The 32-year-old (real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) rose to fame in 2015 as a cast member on "Love & Hip Hop: New York" and then became an international rap star two years later with the release of her first major single "Bodak Yellow."

Cardi B, who worked as a stripper for four years before pursuing her reality TV and music careers, has long promoted the importance of hard work in her family.

After watching her eldest daughter graduate from pre-kindergarten in 2023, she wrote on Instagram, "My baby moving on up. I'm a emotional proud mommy. Give me good grades and I'll give you the world baby."

At the time, Cardi B also shared a video of Kulture declaring her dream career to her classmates.

"When I grow up," the little girl said into a microphone, "I want to be a doctor."

And while her kids have big aspirations, Cardi B has acknowledged that her kids have an advantage in pursuing their dreams because of her own success and wealth.

"They need to know to never feel comfortable," she told Vogue Singapore in 2022. "Don’t ever feel like, 'I’m going to get it because I’m Cardi and Offset’s kid.' They are never going to know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets."

Cardi B continued, "Even though my kids are well-off, I want them to know that when you work for things and achieve it, it’s more respected — especially when people see that you bust your a-- for it."