Cardi B, Her Sister Sued Over Altercation With Group Displaying Trump Flag, MAGA Hat

Cardi B, her sister and her sister's partner were named in a lawsuit seeking damages for a beach altercation earlier this month with a group of people displaying a flag with the name of President Donald Trump, according to a case filed Monday in New York State Supreme Court.

The rapper's sister, Hennessy Carolina — whose full name is Hennessy Carolina Almánzar — is accused of battering, assaulting, threatening and defaming three people who gathered on a New York beach near a vehicle flying the Trump flag, one of whom was wearing what the suit describes as a "MAGA hat." MAGA is short for "Make America Great Again," one of Trump's campaign slogans.

Cardi B and model Michelle Diaz, Carolina's partner, are also named in the suit for their alleged roles in defaming and libeling the trio in subsequent online social media posts.

Plaintiffs Manuel Alarcon, Peter Caliendo and Pauline Caliendo allege that in the September argument over parking at Smith Point Beach on Long Island, Carolina lobbed obscenities and violent threats at them and their families. In doing so, the suit claims, she assaulted and battered them by potentially exposing them to coronavirus through "copious spraying of spittle."

