Canadian Sportscaster Dan O'Toole Says His 1-Month-Old Daughter Is Missing

Canadian "Sports Centre" host Dan O'Toole says his 1-month-old daughter Oakland O'Toole is missing.

He shared the devastating news to his Instagram in a statement, alongside a photo of the newborn.

"My baby Oakland. I'm praying that whoever has you, is holding you. That whoever has taken you from me, is protecting you. That however has you, lets you come back into my arms," he wrote. "I love you Oakland. I can't wait to one day hold you again. My heart is broken. I am broken."

The father-of-three continued, "To be clear, Oakland is alive, we think. But we don't know. I have a one month old child, and I don't know where she is."

He later added that his "amazing" ex-wife Corrie O'Toole had "NOTHING to do with this" and requested that people "leave her alone."

Comments on the Instagram post were turned off but on Twitter many were expressing their hope Oakland will be returned to her parents safely.

"Please keep Dan and his family in your thoughts, and for the safe return of Oakland to her parents," sports reporter Amanda Stein tweeted.

Please keep Dan and his family in your thoughts, and for the safe return of Oakland to her parents. pic.twitter.com/lZK94FLfIV — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) July 2, 2020

It was just a few weeks ago that the sportscaster shared the happy news of Oakland's arrival with his followers.

"When you self isolate long enough, you get one of these as a door prize!! Meet Oakland Eleanor Sandra Newman-O'Toole. My brand new lil girl who has a million names, and all of my heart. In case it was ever in doubt, now officially NEVER forgetting 2020."

According to Canada's Entertainment Tonight, there have been no Amber Alerts in Canada thus far.

E! News has reached out to O'Toole's rep for comment.