Cameron Diaz says we should ‘normalize separate bedrooms' for couples

In fact, Cameron Diaz, who will celebrate nine years of marriage to and husband Benji Madden in January, shared her perspective on couples giving one another space — quite literally.

"We should normalize separate bedrooms," she said on the Dec. 19 episode of Molly Sims and Emese Gormley's "Lipstick on the Rim" podcast, after the cohosts spoke about one of their husbands' loud snoring. "I would literally, like, I have my house, you have yours, we have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room, you go sleep in your room. I'm fine."

But that's not to say the "Holiday" star isn't armed with a solution for maintaining intimacy in the relationship. "And we have the bedroom in the middle," she added, "that we can convene in for, you know, our relations."

While Diaz and the "Good Charlotte" rocker — who are parents to daughter Raddix, 3 — often keep their family life out of the spotlight, Madden has taken the time to gush about his wife on social media. This includes his sweet anniversary message last year to mark eight years of marriage.

"In Love, Inspired, Happy and Grateful. 8 years married, side by side, and now a little one for us to guide," the 44-year-old wrote. "Let's do 80 more and then forever."

Nine months later, he shared a heartfelt note for Diaz's 51st birthday, expressing gratitude for the life they've built together.

"It's a very Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, best friend, best partner in everything, ride or die, greatest Mom to our little girl, @Avaline wine boss, family chef, advisor, collaborator and everything else. You do it all," he wrote in his August Instagram post. "So grateful to have our family and I am one lucky man - I know that seems obvious but it really is nice to say it out loud now and then when you're feeling it. I love you forever always yours true love Happy Birthday Cameron."

